State Legislature reopens with notable developments

The Colorado General Assembly resumed its session on May 26 after a time-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights of its first week back:

• The House Finance Committee passed El Paso County Reps. Tony Exum and Lois Landgraf’s House Bill 1119, to protect communities and firefighters from PFAS contamination. The Finance Committee also advanced HB1265, which would require facilities to conduct outreach in English and Spanish, and notify surrounding communities when they release toxic levels of benzene, hydrogen cyanide and hydrogen sulfide into the air. It’s proposed by Reps. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Brighton, and Alex Valdez, D-Denver. Both bills are headed for the

Appropriations Committee.

• The Public Health Care & Human Services Committee advanced two bills that would give families increased options for child care at this crucial time. Senate Bill 126 and HB1347 would amend licensing requirements easing the way for more child care facilities. Both were approved on second reading in the House.

• HB1061, the HIV Infection Prevention Medications Bill that makes HIV meds more readily available, passed out of the Senate Appropriations Committee and was referred for a vote of the full Senate.

• HB1002 passed the House on a vote of 38-24. The bill would allow the Speaker to change House rules to allow for remote participation in the House during a declared public health disaster emergency, such as COVID-19. Democrat Exum supported the measure, while El Paso County Republican members voted against it.