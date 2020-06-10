8 stories making headlines this week

Around 8 p.m. June 3, several dozen people were lying on the ground near Cascade and Pikes Peak avenues, protesting the May 25 death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis. Video from KKTV 11 News and Fox21 News shows a Jeep that appears to drive up onto the sidewalk in an attempt to avoid protesters. The Jeep continues moving after hitting a young woman. Later, the driver was taken away by police and the woman was transported from the scene in an ambulance. Anyone with video of the incident is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.



The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs announced plans to reopen as scheduled for the 2020 fall semester, with in-person classes set to follow public health guidance. UCCS’ Ent Center for the Arts announced the cancellation of all live programs presented by the Artist Series, TheatreWorks and the Galleries of Contemporary Art, through December 2020.

Beginning Monday, June 8, Mountain Metropolitan Transit suspended service on two low-volume routes (routes 18 and 38). “[T]hose buses and drivers will be used on the routes that are experiencing overcrowding,” according to a press release. Also on June 8, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced a $21.6 million grant to be given to MMT as part of the CARES Act.



Forrest Fenn, an 89-year-old art dealer from Santa Fe, New Mexico (news, April 8), announced that someone has finally found the treasure he buried in the Rocky Mountains in 2010. An estimated 350,000 people have gone looking for the treasure, and at least five people have died in the search.



Due to COVID-19, Bike to Work Day will become Bike to Biz Week, scheduled from June 22 to 28. Visit coloradosprings.gov/biketobizcos for more information on how to participate.

The Broadmoor World Arena will begin offering outdoor entertainment such as drive-in movies and yoga. The arena will be screening Jumanji and Talladega Nights June 11-13. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, cars will occupy every other space in the parking lot. More information is available at tinyurl.com/ybb2oqac.

El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a variance request on May 28, allowing places of worship to reopen. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment approved the request June 5. The request requires several changes to church operations. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear cloth face coverings and are discouraged from shaking hands or other forms of physical contact.

