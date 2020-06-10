Independent Ethics Commission says Hickenlooper violated state constitution

The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission ruled on June 5 that former Gov. John Hickenlooper violated the state’s ban on valuable gifts to public officials two times during his tenure as governor.



Hickenlooper was accused of illegally accepting valuable gifts in the form of trips, especially airplane flights on private and corporate jets. He had been held in contempt the day prior after skipping the originally scheduled ethics hearing.

Hickenlooper’s team, Colorado Public Radio reports, had argued the virtual format of Thursday’s hearing was untested and unfair, and that glitches and technical difficulties would infringe on his due rights as he tried to make his case.

“The Republicans who launched these attacks pursued 97 allegations and the Commission dismissed 95 — a result that shows you they’ve been focused not on the facts but on political smears,” said Melissa Miller, communications director for Hickenlooper’s Senate campaign.

In a statement, Joe Jackson, spokesperson for the Colorado Republican Party, said Hickenlooper was “held accountable,” and that “Coloradans should think twice before voting for a man found guilty of several ethics abuses.”