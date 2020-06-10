Local officials' statements on George Floyd's death, protests

Police Chief Vince Niski





I am not in a position to sit in judgment of another law enforcement organization or their employees. From what I have seen and what I know about use of force procedures the actions of the police in Minneapolis were questionable and tragic. In being transparent with everyone, I am saddened. I am saddened by Mr. Floyd’s death, as every life is precious. I am saddened watching videos of communities being burned in protest, as violence is never the answer. And lastly, I am saddened to see trust in law enforcement diminish, as the actions of a few do not represent us all.



News conference June 2:



Sheriff Bill Elder

Like many law enforcement leaders across the nation, I am outraged at the senseless death of George Floyd. Those responsible are a disgrace to those who wear the badge and took an oath to serve and protect. The actions of these men have been an absolute betrayal of the most essential piece we need to be effective in public safety, community trust.



Standing proudly in peaceful protest against the actions that cost George Floyd his life is your right. It is expected, and we in public safety will protect those who do. But you must do so peacefully. Mr. Floyd’s murder does not justify the mayhem, the damage, and assaultive behavior this community is experiencing nightly in the streets of Colorado Springs and across this country. Assault, murder, looting and vandalism are not protest. They are criminal actions that cannot and will not be tolerated.



Police officers are not perfect, but the overwhelming majority are professional, respectful and selfless human beings who live in the communities they serve. On a daily basis, they run towards gunfire, as normal people run away. All too often, they lay down their own lives to protect people they have never met.



It is my expectation is that every member of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs to be a willing and enthusiastic ambassador of peace and information to the community we pledge to serve.

Public statement June 8, when announcing that he would let the curfew order expire:A tremendous amount of credit belongs to our citizens who have engaged in speech and assembly in Colorado Springs in the highest traditions of social action in America. They have been vocal and passionate about their worthy cause, but respectful of their fellow citizens and public and private property. My sincere gratitude to leaders of the protest who have steered those protesting police brutality away from other groups who do not share their message and their commitment to nonviolent methods.Public statement May 29:This week has been filled with pain and anger; and as the ripple effects of Minneapolis reach our city, I wanted to reach out directly to our community. Over the last few days, I have thought deeply about what are the right words to say, but nothing could amount to the frustrations we all feel. I recognize that our nation — for all its strengths and promises — has an unresolved divide, especially when it comes to police and community relations. Videos such as the one involving Mr. Floyd have only caused a deeper rift here at home as we continue to build bridges in our own community.The most honest and transparent thing I can say to all of you is that incidents that happen 1,000 miles away do not represent your police department or your community. Our officers are committed to upholding the law, protecting and serving our community, and most importantly, strengthening the trust of those who grant us the privilege to serve them. We hold ourselves to a high standard, and will hold ourselves accountable when we fall short.Despite uncertainty and discomfort, I find hope in the progress we are making every day and in the strength of the community we serve. We know there is room to grow and more work to be done. We accept that with open arms and will stay steadfast in our belief that compassion, understanding and unity are what will bring us closer together.Public statement May 31:Statement provided toon June 4: