Wednesday, June 10, 2020

State Legislative updates for the week of June 8

Posted By on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge F11PHOTO / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • f11photo / Shutterstock.com

House Bill 1360, the “long bill” containing the state budget for the fiscal year beginning in July, received final approval in the Senate on June 6. The $30.3 billion budget included deep cuts to some state programs to account for the economic downturn occasioned by the coronavirus.

Senate Bill 213, which would permanently allow licensed businesses to sell alcoholic drinks for takeout and delivery, was approved by the Senate Finance Committee. The bipartisan bill is sponsored by Sens. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, and Kevin Priola, R-Henderson.

Senate Bill 218 was also approved by the Finance Committee. The bill — sponsored by Sens. Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder, and Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs — would charge a $25 fee per truckload of hazardous chemicals manufactured or distributed in Colorado.

House Bill 1371, to delay the start of a $1.8 million grant program for substance use and mental health services, received final Senate approval June 6. The grant program would have used prison operating cost savings from a law that reclassified some drug felonies as misdemeanors.

Senate Bill 175 would prohibit schools from including students’ standardized test scores on their high school transcript, unless a student requests otherwise. The bill received final House approval June 8.

