Trump waives environmental laws

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on June 4 directing federal agencies to bypass requirements of some of the country’s most significant environmental laws to fast-track new infrastructure projects.

The order directs the agencies to streamline processes and build transportation and energy infrastructure, including highways, oil and gas pipelines, and fossil fuel export terminals.

Trump says its intent is to boost the U.S. economy following the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“President Trump cannot erase America’s bedrock conservation laws with the stroke of a pen, no matter how much he wants to,” said Jesse Prentice-Dunn, policy director for The Center for Western Priorities, a Denver-based conservation and advocacy organization.

“…this bald-faced attempt to use the coronavirus pandemic as justification to ignore the law is likely to fail in court, as the Trump administration’s dismal track record shows. A public health crisis is not an excuse to drill, mine, and pave our public lands, and the American people won’t fall for it.”