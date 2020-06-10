Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Weiser joins suit over campus harassment policy

Posted By on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined 18 attorneys general in suing the federal Department of Education over a rollback of campus sexual harassment and assault policies put in place under former President Barack Obama.

A new rule by the department — set to take effect in August — would  require schools that receive federal funding to change the way they adjudicate allegations. 

The rule’s proponents, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, say it will increase fairness and transparency when a student or employee is disciplined for sexual harassment or assault, partly by protecting the constitutional rights of the accused.

Opponents to the change, however, argue that it defines sexual harassment too narrowly. Under the new rule, schools will also have to hold live hearings with cross-examinations, which opponents say disregards the trauma victims face in reporting harassment.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

  |  
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Faith Miller

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Local Government (19)

Politics (8)

Health (8)

Outdoors (5)

Elections (2)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation