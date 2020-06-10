Weiser joins suit over campus harassment policy

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined 18 attorneys general in suing the federal Department of Education over a rollback of campus sexual harassment and assault policies put in place under former President Barack Obama.



A new rule by the department — set to take effect in August — would require schools that receive federal funding to change the way they adjudicate allegations.

The rule’s proponents, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, say it will increase fairness and transparency when a student or employee is disciplined for sexual harassment or assault, partly by protecting the constitutional rights of the accused.

Opponents to the change, however, argue that it defines sexual harassment too narrowly. Under the new rule, schools will also have to hold live hearings with cross-examinations, which opponents say disregards the trauma victims face in reporting harassment.

