City Council approves ordinances for accessory dwelling units

This ordinance requires the property owner to occupy either the main residence or the suite in single-family zone districts. Before adding a suite, the property owner must file a declaration with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office affirming they do intend to occupy one of the residences.



The owner-occupancy requirement may be waived for two years "upon a determination that failure to waive the requirement would create an unreasonable hardship."

Currently, city code allows ADUs only in two-family, multi-family and “special use” zone districts.



This ordinance doesn't allow detached ADUs to be built in single-family zone districts, and in existing single-family neighborhoods, the property owner will only be allowed to add an attached ADU after obtaining a conditional use permit.



Such permits are approved on a case-by-case basis by the Planning Commission. They require the property owner to notify neighbors, who have the ability to go through a City Council appeal process to stop an ADU from being built.



This ordinance includes the same requirement of owner occupancy as the ordinance governing accessory dwelling suites. It also requires an additional off-street parking space for each attached ADU, and the ADU's floor area can't exceed 50 percent of the main home's floor area.



Knight said the "subjectivity" of the conditional use approval process concerned him.



"If we had some sort of objective [criteria] that, you know, the person has to get [the approval of] 51 percent of the neighbors...then that's simple cut and dried," Knight said. Rather, the Planning Commission and City Council will be evaluating neighbors' specific concerns, not tallying neighbors who support or oppose an ADU. This ordinance doesn't allow detached ADUs to be built in single-family zone districts, and in existing single-family neighborhoods, the property owner will only be allowed to add an attached ADU after obtaining a conditional use permit.Such permits are approved on a case-by-case basis by the Planning Commission. They require the property owner to notify neighbors, who have the ability to go through a City Council appeal process to stop an ADU from being built.This ordinance includes the same requirement of owner occupancy as the ordinance governing accessory dwelling suites. It also requires an

"I feel betrayed, angry, disappointed, as well as very sad," Mary Sue Wildman, who spoke in opposition to the ordinance, told City Council. "I feel betrayed by the ordinance being one that takes away qualities of living in the R1 zone that was guaranteed to us when we bought our houses."



"I think there is a lot of miscommunication out there," Councilor David Geislinger responded. "...This overlay zone is for new neighborhoods, so existing neighborhoods would be kept intact and not changed without significant process."





"We are a local coalition made up of a wide array of stakeholder groups who believe that we need to ease restrictive zoning to address our affordable housing crisis," Kronstadt said, adding that ADUs represent one part of what should be a comprehensive approach to affordable housing.

this is what this Council can bear right now."