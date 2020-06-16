COVID-19 update for June 16: Bars, concert venues could open soon





Under the state's proposed plan for this phase, all activities (other than mass gatherings with 500 people or more) would be permitted at 50 percent capacity.





"This is a marathon, not a sprint, and we have to find a way to sustainably live with this virus in our communities until there is a cure or vaccine," Polis said in a statement. "If we can continue to wear masks, stay six feet away from others and empower our local public health agencies to meet the needs of their communities, then we can rely on these tools to flatten the potential second wave and reduce future outbreaks."





Counties could enter the "Protect Our Neighbors" phase when they meet:



• "Low disease transmission levels";

• "Local public health agency capacity for testing, case investigation, contact tracing, and outbreak response"; and

• "Hospital ability to meet the needs of all patients and handle the surge in demand for intensive hospital care."



The state expects some counties to begin transitioning into this phase by late June or early July.









