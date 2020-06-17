11 stories making headlines this week

Local artist Joshua Coates, who has been curating art at Bar-K for a year, has vowed to only display the work of artists of color (not only Black individuals, but anyone who belongs to a racial or ethnic minority) for the remainder of 2020. All artists will receive 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of their work. “In the name of unity... I will show all art next year,” Coates says, “but this year belongs to [people of color].” Artists interested in displaying their work at Bar-K may contact Coates through curatorgallerybelow@gmail.com. The official opening of this new exhibition will be June 19, 5-8 p.m.



U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper was fined $2,750 by the state’s Independent Ethics Commission for accepting inappropriate gifts as governor.

The Department of Health and Human Services repealed an Affordable Care Act rule that protected LGBTQ people from health care and health insurance discrimination.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on June 15 that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits job discrimination against LGBTQ Americans.

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order requiring landlords to give renters a 30-day cure period before initiating eviction proceedings, and for the Department of Local Affairs to implement rent repayment agreements for people facing economic hardship due to COVID-19.

The Colorado Springs Parks Advisory Board approved master plans June 11 for Austin Bluffs Open Space and three historic downtown parks. The Acacia Park Bandshell will undergo a feasibility study to see how it can be preserved and updated, according to the plan.

Prospect Lake is once again closed until further notice due to the suspected presence of potentially toxic blue-green algae.

CSPD added red light cameras at two intersections on June 12: Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard. Six intersections in the city now have red light cameras.

Manitou Springs and Colorado Springs are collaborating on a plan to reopen the Manitou Incline, the city of Colorado Springs said in a June 10 release. The plan calls for a free reservation system. The Incline has been closed since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Bieri, a 30-year industry veteran, was named station manager of 91.5 KRCC, Colorado Public Radio and KRCC announced on June 8. General manager Kyle Cunningham resigned in February.



