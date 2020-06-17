Apply for the Police Accountability Advisory Committee in Colorado Springs

-
Apparently, anyone can qualify to serve on the soon-to-be-created Police Accountability Advisory Committee, for which the city announced applications are being received starting today, June 17.
Notice the city has designated no requirements for serving on the committee, though it does ask applicants for race and ethnicity information, which is voluntary. But make sure you select Police Accountability Advisory Committee as the one you're applying for, or your application won't be considered.
City Council decided June 16 to form such a committee, which will be tasked with "bringing policy recommendations to City Council, the Mayor and the Colorado Springs Police Department," the city said in a news release.
The release didn't state how long the application process will be open, but noted Council is slated to discuss on June 22 the purpose and structure of the committee, such as how many members from the public will serve.
The following day, June 23, Council will hear public comments on the new committee.
Formation of the committee comes amid protests of police brutality after the May 25 death of George Floyd, 46, while in police custody in Minneapolis. Two groups have vied for having a hand in forming the committee — one comprised of young protesters calling themselves The People, and the other of citizens and elected officials who traveled to Texas for a symposium in February on that topic.
It's worth noting that few people of color, and fewer Black people, serve on key boards and commissions to which the Council and mayor appoint members, including the Parks Advisory Board, Planning Commission and Airport Advisory Commission.
