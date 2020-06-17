Colorado State legislative updates in the last week of the session

As the Colorado General Assembly wrapped up its 2020 session, several bills have been passed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent lawmakers home this spring in the midst of the regular session. Those actions include:

• Referred a measure to the Nov. 3 ballot that would repeal the Gallagher Amendment, which keeps residential property taxes artificially low. Senate Bill 20-223 would freeze the property tax assessment rate if Coloradans approve the ballot measure.

• Both chambers approved SB222, which creates a $20 million small business COVID-19 grant program, financed with federal money, for businesses with 25 or fewer workers.

• Sent House Bill 20-1061 to Gov. Jared Polis for his signature. The bill would allow Coloradans to receive HIV-prevention medicine from a pharmacy after a short consultation.

• SB221, which bans gay and trans panic as a legal defense, was passed by both chambers.