Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Haze blows in from fires in the southwest

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 9:42 AM

click to enlarge This map shows the location of fires and their spread of smoke. - FIRE.AIRNOW.GOV
  • Fire.airnow.gov
  • This map shows the location of fires and their spread of smoke.
A fire is raging in the Durango area and points south, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department wants the public to be aware of the source of the smoke that's obscuring the mountains and filling the air today, June 17.

Captain Michael Smaldino reminds residents to only call 911 if you see smoke and flames on days like these.

Go to this site to see details of how smoke spreads from fires. And here's a similar link from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Tags: , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Local Government (20)

Health (9)

Politics (7)

Outdoors (4)

Environment (1)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation