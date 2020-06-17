Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Haze blows in from fires in the southwest
By Pam Zubeck
on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 9:42 AM
Fire.airnow.gov
This map shows the location of fires and their spread of smoke.
A fire is raging in the Durango area and points south, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department wants the public to be aware of the source of the smoke that's obscuring the mountains and filling the air today, June 17.
Captain Michael Smaldino reminds residents to only call 911 if you see smoke and flames on days like these.
Go to this site to see details of how smoke spreads
from fires. And here's a similar lin
k from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
