Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Rep. Buck being investigated

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge Rep. Ken Buck
  • Rep. Ken Buck

The Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation is investigating Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colorado, regarding his involvement, as state chairman of the GOP, in deciding which candidates would be certified to the primary ballot in Senate District 10 in El Paso County, The Denver Post reports.

The office is probing a recorded conversation in which he pressed a local party official, Eli Bremer, to certify David Stiver’s name to the primary ballot, though Stiver didn’t receive adequate delegate votes to qualify. Only Rep. Larry Liston, who represents House District 16 but is seeking the SD 10 post, qualified.

ProgressNow, a progressive group, filed a complaint, which triggered the state’s involvement.

The Post notes that under Colorado’s rules of professional conduct for attorneys, it’s “professional misconduct” for an attorney to “engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation... .”

Buck must respond to the agency by June 24.

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Local Government (20)

Health (9)

Politics (7)

Outdoors (4)

Environment (1)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation