Colorado lawmakers fund property tax break for seniors, disabled vets

Assessor Steve Schleiker: "Great news."
When the dust settled on the new state budget last week, a crucial program aimed at helping seniors and disabled veterans that originally was recommended for elimination got funded after all.
El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker says in a news release the senior homestead property tax exemption will be funded for tax year 2020. We wrote about the possibility it would be cut
previously.
“This is great news,” Schleiker said in a release. “Many of our citizens and disabled veterans live on fixed incomes and couldn’t afford the Colorado legislature balancing the state budget on their backs. That’s why many local officials and I rallied together to voice strong support for this property tax exemption. It is nice to see our needs and voices were heard.”
The release also noted that on May 19, the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to support a resolution calling for the exemption to be preserved. That resolution backed by other elected officials as well, including the clerk and recorder, treasurer, coroner, district attorney, sheriff and surveyor.
The resolution was sent to the Colorado Joint Budget Committee and area legislators. The Colorado Legislature voted to fund the exemption in the budget that was passed before the legislative session ended last week. Governor Jared Polis is expected to sign the budget into law soon, the release said.