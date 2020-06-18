Supreme Court hands victory to DACA recipients, but fight isn't over 

"Today, the Supreme Court took the side of the American people and the majority of Coloradans, who overwhelmingly support the DACA program, and who also overwhelmingly believe DACA recipients should have a way to earn citizenship," Cristian Solano-Córdova, a spokesperson for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC), said during a virtual news conference June 18.



There are more than 1,400 DACA recipients in Colorado, and they have 28,000 family members, Solano-Córdova noted. These undocumented immigrants received temporary protection from deportation through DACA after proving they had come to the U.S. as children and meeting other qualifications.

Christina Uribe Reyes said during CIRC's virtual news conference.



"They just have to follow the rules when they do so," Reyes explained. "So this isn't a decision where [the Supreme Court] said that DACA is necessarily legal." The Supreme Court's majority opinion , written by Chief Justice John Roberts, also means that "the Trump administration can end the program," immigration attorney









People who applied to the program were required to have come to the U.S. before turning 16, lived in the U.S. continuously since at least June 2007, and meet other eligibility guidelines.



In September 2017, President Donald Trump’s administration sought to rescind DACA, and the Department of Homeland Security stopped processing initial applications to the program.







By creating DACA, Trump claimed, Obama's administration had been "making an end-run around Congress and violating the core tenets that sustain our Republic."



In his dissenting opinion, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas argued that regardless of the implications of rescinding DACA, Trump's 2017 move should have passed legal muster.



"Today’s decision must be recognized for what it is: an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision," Thomas said. "The Court could have made clear that the solution respondents seek must come from the Legislative Branch."

Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (

DREAM Act) was introduced in 2001, and from the name of that bill the term "Dreamers" (now often used to describe DACA recipients) was coined to describe people who were brought to the country as children, without documentation.



The DREAM Act, which would provide a path to citizenship for Dreamers, has been introduced more than 10 times in different forms. Though each bill has enjoyed some bipartisan support, none have passed Congress.





"Although DACA continues today, the program is still in jeopardy," Hans Van de Weerd, vice president of resettlement, asylum, and integration for the International Rescue Committee, said in a statement from the humanitarian aid organization. "A permanent solution is needed to ensure security and stability for the more than 825,000 DACA recipients and millions of undocumented immigrants who call this country home."





