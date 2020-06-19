Trump administration proposes new obstacles for asylum seekers

Some people apply for asylum at a border checkpoint, while others apply from within the U.S. In order to qualify for asylum, an individual has to prove a "credible fear of persecution or torture" in the country from which they fled.

"The proposed rule violates U.S. and international human rights law, effectively ending asylum," Anna Gallagher, executive director of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, said in a statement. "It targets and casts aside some of the most vulnerable people in the world, who need and deserve safety and to be treated with human dignity. The administration's actions represent some of the most egregious human rights violations in our nation's immigration history."

More than 67,400 asylum cases were decided by immigration judges last year, and the number of immigrants receiving asylum more than doubled from 2014 to 2019, from 9,684 to 19,831. However, TRAC notes , the number of immigrants who were denied asylum or other relief grew even faster — from 9,716 immigrants to 46,735 over the same time period. In 2019, 69 percent of asylum cases heard by judges were denied.

Asylum would be more difficult to obtain for people who had failed to file taxes, missed an asylum interview or been convicted of a crime. If someone had stopped in another country on the way to the U.S., that could also count against them.The proposed changes would also redefine the standard for "credible fear of persecution of torture" such that those fleeing domestic or gang-related violence, or gender-based discrimination, would not be able to obtain safe harbor in the U.S. on those grounds alone.Immigration judges decided a record number of asylum cases in 2019, according to the