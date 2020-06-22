Two proposals compete for police watchdog group

File photo

Council President Richard Skorman: Overseeing formation of a police watchdog group.

When City Council takes up creating a new police accountability committee, members will be looking at two proposals. One came from a grassroots effort that's been endorsed by a wide range of people, while the other came from a group that traveled to Austin, Texas, earlier this year to attend a conference on such matters.The former, labeled President's Commission on Police Transparency and Accountability (PCPTA), defines its purpose as:The commission would be comprised of "community members and issue experts that represent communities most impacted by harm and/or bring broad expertise in the form of knowledge of the issues and options."Here's that proposal:The other proposal, labeled Citizens Accountability Advisory Board (CAAB), calls for the appointment of 11 members for three-year terms chosen like this:Members would have to be registered voters in Colorado Springs and couldn't have ties to law enforcement within El Paso County.The aim would be to gather data and then make policy recommendations based on that data. As explained in the proposal:Here's that proposal:Council was to discuss further details of the advisory board today and take action tomorrow, June 23.