9 stories making headlines this week

Though Pride events throughout the country have been canceled, the LGBTQ community marched on Sunday, June 14, to support the movement for Black lives. Rallies against police brutality were held locally at Colorado Springs City Hall and in Denver, above.

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be held Aug. 30 but without spectators for the first time in its history. The downtown Fan Fest slated for Aug. 28 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the race on PPIHC’s YouTube channel.

Four Forest Service ranger districts have closed 11 water systems in 12 campgrounds across the Pike and San Isabel National Forests and Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands for repairs to the mechanical function of the systems. For information: fs.usda.gov/recmain/psicc/recreation.

The U.S. Senate passed the Great American Outdoors Act on June 17, a measure supported by Colorado’s two senators, Democrat Michael Bennet and Republican Cory Gardner. The bill will permanently and fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million annually and begin to address the $19 billion public lands maintenance backlog. Bennet has supported full funding since 2010.

A proposed rule from the Department of Homeland Security, open for public comment through July 15, would allow immigration judges to deny asylum without holding a hearing. It would also bar people fleeing domestic or gang-related violence from gaining protection on those grounds alone. Comment at tinyurl.com/AsylumRule.

Gov. Jared Polis announced healthathome.colorado.gov. The new site helps people understand virtual care and provides links to a free hotline for COVID-19 screening and telehealth services for Coloradans who do not have health insurance.

The Colorado Department of Transportation received a $60.7 million federal grant for improving Vail Pass on Interstate 70. The funding will help pay for a $140.4 million project to add an eastbound auxiliary lane and reconstruct a bridge over Polk Creek, among other improvements.