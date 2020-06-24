Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Diversity University opens enrollment: Uncover your bias
Posted
By Pam Zubeck
on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 11:39 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photos courtesy Educating Children of Color
-
Regina Walter will speak during the Diversity University session.
In this week's issue, the Indy
takes a look at racism in the classroom
, and while some progress is being made, it's a steep road.
One of the voices in the story belongs to Regina Walter, who launched Educating Children of Color, Inc., a nonprofit that strives to assure minority students receive equal opportunities in learning.
She and Dr. Regina Lewis also present training for educators and others through their Diversity University, enrollment in which has soared amid public outcry over Black people being killed by police officers.
If you're interested in signing up, here's the latest information from a press release:
click to enlarge
Educating Children of Color Inc. is hosting their annual Diversity University from July 27 – 31, 2020 via Zoom. Educating Children of Color will also host one day sessions the week of July 13 – 17, 2020. Speakers during both programs are Dr. Regina Lewis, Judge Regina Walter, Inside Out Youth Services, Silas Musick, Bev Sencenbaugh, and the Youth Documentary Academy.
The purpose of this institute is to improve the ability of professionals and the community to respond to the needs of a culturally diverse population. Diversity University is designed to help individuals address their biases and leverage their power to address problems of disparate treatment of individuals within their work environment.
Normally the program is $50, however, for these session we are waiving fees. A donation is being requested. All donations given from June 22 – August 1, 2020 will be matched up to $5,000 by Nunn Construction. The money raised through our collaboration with Nunn Construction will be used to support the 2021 Leadership Academy and a new program starting this summer to provide free scholarship workshops for students throughout the Colorado Springs community.
Should you be looking for more information, all questions and media inquiries should be directed to Judge Regina Walter by email at regina58walter@gmail.com or calling (719)640-6633.
Tags: Educating Children of Color, Diversity University, Nunn Construction, Image