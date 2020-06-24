Survey: Homeless population at 5-year low

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Colorado Springs decreased from 2019 to 2020, and is the lowest it’s been since 2015, according to the results of an annual survey.

The city’s homelessness prevention and response coordinator, Andrew Phelps, presented those results from the Point-in-Time homeless count — conducted annually on a single night in January for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — at the Planning Commission’s June 18 meeting.

Volunteers conducting the survey this year counted 1,116 people experiencing homelessness. That’s a 28.5 percent decrease from 2018.

Though the Point-in-Time survey is generally considered to be an undercount, Phelps called the decrease “substantial.”

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what caused it, but Phelps named the city’s new Homeless Outreach Court, which refers people cited for homelessness-related violations to case management and behavioral health services, as one potentially helpful factor.