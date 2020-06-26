Utilities Board votes to retire coal at Drake by 2023

"This will attract new business, increase residential development and strengthen our brand as one of the most desirable cities in America to live," Suthers said.

The other portfolio under consideration, Portfolio 16, was recommended by the Utilities Policy Advisory Committee, or UPAC, which reviewed and evaluated many different options over the past year. That option would have replaced Drake with temporary gas generators and involved constructing a new gas plant to replace Nixon in 2030.



"Portfolio 17 says that once we add the 180 megawatts that we're going to be doing very soon, that is the end of fossil fuel that we will be relying on, and we don’t need to add gas in 2030 when we get ready to shut down Nixon," Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin said in an interview after the meeting.





Utilities Board Chair Jill Gaebler says she felt comfortable voting for Portfolio 17 after reviewing detailed information from Utilities, and hearing from many people who spoke at meetings and submitted comments over the last year — many of them young adults who advocated for renewable energy over coal and natural gas.



"Through the public process, we really heard, from ... people from all over the community, but I think I really focused on [and] a lot of your board members looked to the voices of our future, and our younger folks who really do want to have a cleaner energy future," Gaebler said in an interview following the decision.

The new IRP will have a marginal impact on customers' rates, according to an economic analysis conducted by Utilities staff. It also achieved the highest score (out of any of the 17 portfolio options) for reliability, which CSU customers had rated as the most important plan attribute in a customer survey a few months ago. "This bipartisan decision is a strong step for the Colorado Springs community, for our state and for our planet," Polis said in a June 26 statement. "Colorado continues to set an example for the rest of our country when it comes to renewable energy and climate action, and this announcement comes in the wake of numerous electric utilities across the state committing to a transition to clean energy."

Burning natural gas produces about half the carbon emissions of coal, but it's not carbon-free. Clean-air advocates balked at the idea of building a new plant as Portfolio 16 would have required.



