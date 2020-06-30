El Paso County eyes sales of property, including downtown tract

click to enlarge
El Paso County Assessor's Office website
This large home at 701 E. Boulder St. houses the Family Visitation Center. County commissioners are considering selling it, according to an agenda item on the June 30 meeting.
El Paso County Commissioners were to go behind closed doors today, June 30, to discuss selling four properties the county assessor values at nearly $4 million combined.
The properties and their market values, according to the Assessor's Office:
• The long-vacant former county Public Health building at 301/305 S. Union Blvd., $2,978,129.
In 2016, the county sought bids
to remodel the building for evidence storage and other purposes. In 2017, the property was listed for sale at $1.5 million. Public Health moved to the Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, along with many other county offices, in 2011 and 2012 in a massive $62 million "strategic moves" initiative.
• A half-acre parcel on the southwest corner of Vermijo Street and Cascade Avenue, $551,387. This tract sits immediately south of Centennial Hall and east of a parcel owned by an entity controlled by Nor'wood Development Group, which is the master developer of the Southwest Downtown Urban Renewal Area that contains the Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame and America the Beautiful Park.
• Two properties used by the Department of Human Services — the Center on Fathering and the Family Visitation Center, $411,142. Read the news release about the sale of these properties.
Here's the agenda item:
Pursuant to C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(a), (b) and (e), the County Attorney’s Office is requesting an Executive Session with the Board of County Commissioners concerning the sale of multiple County-owned properties located at 301/305 South Union Boulevard, 310 South Cascade Avenue, 325 North El Paso Street, and 701 East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to include addressing the following: 1) The transfer or sale of any real, personal, or other property interest as stated above; 2) Conference with the County Attorney’s Office for the purpose of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions, to include discussion of a possible contract amendment concerning 301/305 South Union Boulevard and legal questions related to the disposition and sale of real property; and 3) Determining positions relative to matters that may be subject to negotiations; developing strategy for negotiations; and instructing negotiators, specifically as to offers received as to 310 South Cascade Avenue, 325 North El Paso Street, and 701 East Boulder Street, and a request for a possible contract amendment related to 301/305 South Union Boulevard. (Emphasis added)
Commissioners weren't expected to take action in open session following the executive session.
No word on how the money from these sales would be spent.