Wednesday, July 1, 2020

11 stories making headlines this week

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 9:58 AM

CHRISTIAN MURDOCK
  • Christian Murdock

The Air Force Academy welcomed the Class of 2024 on June 25, with Academy personnel and the newly arrived inductees wearing masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ACLU of Colorado and Arnold & Porter law firm on June 25 sued the City and County of Denver on behalf of Black Lives Matter 5280 and individuals injured by police.  Police used tear gas and other measures against protesters.

A Denver-based nonprofit free online news source, Newsline, was to launch July 1 to cover state government and policy with a staff of five, including former Indy reporter Faith Miller.

Gold Hill Mesa, a Westside residential development, announced additional geotechnical engineering testing shows the master-planned community has no geologic hazards that would preclude adding more homes. The study was triggered by requests from the Colorado Geological Survey.

The Division of Motor Vehicles raised fees by 10 percent July 1 for driver’s licences, instruction permits and identification cards, and their renewals. Cost of a standard driver’s license rises from $28 to $30.87, an ID card, from $11.50 to $12.67.

After suspending bus service in March due to COVID-19, Bustang and Bustang Outrider will operate with modified schedules starting this week. For details, ridebustang.com.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Rogers has been fired and charged with two misdemeanors, third degree assault and official misconduct, stemming from a May 16 incident involving a Criminal Justice Center inmate. Rogers, 24, was hired in 2016. The Colorado Springs Police Department investigated the case.

Pikes Peak Library District resumed limited indoor services on July 1 at most facilities and mobile libraries. 

Prospect Lake will remain closed for the foreseeable future, while it’s treated for toxic blue-green algae.

Colorado’s Supreme Court unanimously upheld the state’s large-capacity magazine limit law, signed into law by Gov. John Hickenlooper following the deadly 2012 Aurora theater shooting.

COURTESY GREEN BOX ARTS
  • Courtesy Green Box Arts

The Green Box Arts Festival, which occurs each summer in Green Mountain Falls, has been reimagined in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fewer events have been planned; most will take place online. Multiple new art installations will be available to view in Green Mountain Falls, including “Heartmouth” by Pard Morrison, above. See a full schedule at greenboxarts.org.  

