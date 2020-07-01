AG to investigate Elijah McClain death

Gov. Jared Polis has appointed Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser as a special prosecutor to investigate the death of Aurora resident Elijah McClain, a 23-year old Black man who died while in the custody of the Aurora Police Department in August 2019.

Polis’ appointment, made by executive order June 25, directs Weiser to investigate and, if there are supporting facts, criminally prosecute law enforcement officers or others whose actions caused McClain’s death.

McClain was confronted by police, placed in a chokehold and was later injected with ketamine, a tranquilizer, by a fire department medic. He stopped breathing and suffered a heart attack en route to the hospital. He was taken off life support six days later.

In the order, Polis acknowledges that the state rarely gets involved in such matters, but says, McClain’s case is “truly exceptional” in that widely reported facts are not addressed in any current investigation, warranting a supplemental evaluation of the case.