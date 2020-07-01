Colorado response to COVID-19 in jails earns D- grade

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Prison Policy Initiative released a nationwide report June 25 comparing states’ responses to COVID-19 in jails and prisons. All states received extremely poor grades, but Colorado was ranked sixth in the nation for its efforts to prevent COVID-19 deaths behind bars.

The report assigned scores and letter grades to each state based on such factors as whether corrections departments provided testing and personal protective equipment to staff and the incarcerated population and whether states reduced county jail and state prison populations.

Colorado was one of nine states to receive a D-. All other states received F or F+ grades.

“The results are clear: Despite all of the information, voices calling for action, and the obvious need, state responses ranged from disorganized or ineffective, at best, to callously nonexistent at worst,” the report states.