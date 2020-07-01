Hickenlooper wins primary, will take on Gardner

click to enlarge State of Colorado

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper will take on incumbent Republican Senator Cory Gardner in November after a decisive victory in Tuesday’s Democratic Senate primary.The Associated Press called Hickenlooper’s victory over former Colorado State House Speaker Andrew Romanoff just 21 minutes after polls closed.Unofficial results posted Wednesday morning show Hickenlooper capturing 59.5 percent of the vote compared to Romanoff’s 40.4 percent.For El Paso County, more than 44,000 votes were cast for Hickenlooper (63 percent) compared to 25,700 for Romanoff (36.8 percent.)In the El Paso County’s Republican primary for district attorney, Deputy District Attorney Michael Allen defeated El Paso County Commission Chairperson Mark Waller with nearly 54 percent of the vote.Because no Democrat is running, Allen will take over for 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May, who leaves office in January.In District 3, five-term incumbent Republican Rep. Scott Tipton was upset by Lauren Boebert, and Diane Mitsch Bush soundly defeated James Iacino.In State House District 20, the Democratic primary saw Meg Fossinger besting Susan Crutchfield with more than 63 percent of the vote. She’ll take on Rep. Terri Carver in November.As for voter turnout, 1,451,905 ballots were tabulated by Wednesday morning, marking a statewide voter turnout of 41.4 percent.In El Paso County, 157,204 ballots were cast for a turnout of 37.68 percent.