Housing gets a boost

Affordable housing in Colorado Springs got a shot in the arm recently with the opening of a renovated apartment complex — Rocky Mountain — and the city’s establishment of HomeCOS.

Rocky Mountain, 2812 E. Bijou St. welcomed its first tenant June 22 at the one- and two-bedroom complex, which also offers two units that are Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant. The building offers an enclosed courtyard, playground, community garden and a “Grab-N-Go” library — located with bus route access, according to a news release issued by nonprofit Greccio Housing, the owner.

On June 23, the city unveiled “HomeCOS, Housing our Future,” a plan to add affordable housing. Strategies include infill development, a new development fee structure, federal incentives, Low Income Housing Tax Credits, supplemental down payment programs, Accessory Dwelling Units and adaptive reuse of existing buildings, as well as engaging with the faith and philanthropic communities.

The plan stems from Mayor John Suthers’ goal to add 1,000 affordable housing units per year. See the plan at coloradosprings.gov/HomeCOS.