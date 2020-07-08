8 stories making headlines this week

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Labor Day Lift Off has been modified. This year’s hot air balloon festival will not include its usual activities and vendors in Memorial Park. Rather, balloons will launch from various locations throughout the city Sept. 5-7. See details at coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet joined other Democratic senators in introducing a bill to fund six months of wages and supportive services for unemployed workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 20 million workers are unemployed due to the coronavirus.

El Paso County is preparing to sell four properties in Colorado Springs that the county assessor says have a combined value of nearly $4 million. One property, at 301/305 S. Union Blvd. once housed Public Health but has been vacant for years.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office ruled July 1 that off-duty Colorado Springs Police Officer Lucas Aragon was justified in shooting Desmond Hayes at a fast-food drive-thru Feb. 27 after Hayes jumped into his car and said, “I have a gun.”

Gov. Jared Polis signed a raft of bills over the last week, including measures to regulate perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in ground water, to address hospital patient visitation rights during COVID-19 and to create and fund the new Fishers Peak State Park, a bill that also included $90 million in loans and $10 million in grants for the Arkansas River Conduit pipeline through the Arkansas Valley.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Colorado State Fair parade has been canceled. The parade, one of the oldest in Colorado, usually draws more than 40,000 spectators annually.

Protesters have filed a class-action lawsuit against the City and County of Denver, alleging wrongful arrests and crowd-control tactics employed by the Denver Police Department during Black Lives Matter protests throughout June.