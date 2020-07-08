Search

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

June 30 sees record primary turnout in Colorado

Posted By on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 1:00 AM

In a primary election that saw record-breaking voter turnout, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper defeated former State House Speaker Andrew Romanoff in the Democratic Senate race, 59 to 41 percent, and will take on Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner in November.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office reported that 1.57 million ballots were returned, setting a new record of 45 percent turnout in a primary. Most, 99.3 percent, were returned via mail or at ballot drop boxes. 

In an upset, Lauren Boebert of Rifle defeated incumbent five-term Congressman Scott Tipton in the Republican 3rd District primary by a margin of 55 to 45 percent, while Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush routed James Iacino, 61 to 39 percent.

Locally, Deputy District Attorney Michael Allen thumped El Paso County Commission Chair Mark Waller, 54 to 46 percent. Allen will succeed Dan May, who is term-limited. Waller finishes his commission term in January.

