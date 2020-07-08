Search

The Wire

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Protesters cited after blocking I-25 on-ramp

Posted By on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge HEIDI BEEDLE
  • Heidi Beedle

On Tuesday, June 30, at 8:15 p.m. approximately 50 Black Lives Matter protesters and a half-dozen vehicles blocked northbound Interstate 25 for almost an hour at the Bijou on-ramp. After the protesters left the area, a small group of around 25 protesters gathered at the 7-Eleven at Garden of the Gods Road and I-25.

Acting Colorado Springs Police Department Public Information Officer Natashia Kerr, “a reporting party, who was not involved in the incident, did call our dispatch center around 9:44 p.m., stating that the protesters involved in blocking the freeway were now at the [7-Eleven] on Garden of the Gods Road.”

More than 10 CSPD squad cars and a tow truck arrived at the 7-Eleven, blocking most exits. Two vehicles were stopped by CSPD in the I-25 exit lane on Garden of the Gods Road. The drivers of those two vehicles, Jordan Reece and Shequan Smith, were issued traffic citations. On July 3, those drivers were  issued additional citations for their role in the June 30 protest, along with two other protesters.

