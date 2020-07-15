7 stories making headlines this week

Last week, the Flying W Ranch reopened to the public, eight years after it was almost completely destroyed by the Waldo Canyon Fire. The Western-themed ranch will reprise its iconic chuckwagon dinners and stage shows, with COVID-19 restrictions in place for guests.

The National Fraternal Order of Police reports that 139 law officers have died of COVID-19 in the line of duty, including El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Hopkins, 41, who died April 1.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office ruled as justified an April 19 fatal shooting by Colorado Springs police officers, who had responded to a domestic violence call that night. Virgill Thorpe, who had been armed with an AR-15 rifle, died from his wounds at the hospital.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, director of the Joint Staff, was nominated July 1 to succeed Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy as commander of Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, airforcemag.com reported.

One Colorado and Community Shares of Colorado are offering a new Executive Leadership Institute LGBTQ Nonprofit Professionals training program. Participants will discuss identity in the workplace and related topics. Register at tinyurl.com/ELInonprofit.

The state of Colorado filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court against JUUL Labs Inc. The complaint alleges that the e-cigarette manufacturer targeted youths with deceptive advertising that downplayed health risks, thereby violating the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

