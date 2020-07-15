Covid-19 vaccine studies in Colorado

Recruiting is underway by researchers at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and UCHealth on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus for patients throughout Colorado for a study that tests a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Recruitment will span about two months at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, the only hospital in Colorado involved in the study, UCHealth said in a release.

“Our site here at University of Colorado Hospital is part of a nationwide network called the COVID Prevention Network, which is set up so that it has a cohort of sites that are available to sequentially enroll into multiple vaccine studies,” Dr. Thomas Campbell, an infectious disease physician at the CU School of Medicine and University of Colorado Hospital, said in a release calling the potential vaccine “a real game-changer.”

One thousand patients will be chosen for the study, which will monitor them for at least a year to determine the vaccine’s safety. UCHealth operates city-owned Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.