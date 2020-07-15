Manitou Art Center and PPLD exploring partnership

After weeks of rumors in Manitou Springs, it’s official: The Pikes Peak Library District might move its staff, books, computers and other items into the Manitou Art Center.

“PPLD and the MAC have a strong history of collaboration, working closely together to positively impact lives and strengthen community,” said PPLD Chief Librarian and CEO John Spears in a news release.

Partnership discussions take place as the city of Manitou Springs determines what to do with the historic Carnegie building, that currently houses the Manitou Springs Public Library. The city owns the building and PPLD leases it. On July 7, City Council voted to discontinue the lease agreement. The MAC board of directors and PPLD board of trustees will vote on initiating the process for formal agreements at their next meetings on July 15, and July 22, respectively.