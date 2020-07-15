Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Manitou Art Center and PPLD exploring partnership

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

After weeks of rumors in Manitou Springs, it’s official: The Pikes Peak Library District might move its staff, books, computers and other items into the Manitou Art Center.

“PPLD and the MAC have a strong history of collaboration, working closely together to positively impact lives and strengthen community,” said PPLD Chief Librarian and CEO John Spears in a news release.

Partnership discussions take place as the city of Manitou Springs determines what to do with the historic Carnegie building, that currently houses the Manitou Springs Public Library. The city owns the building and PPLD leases it. On July 7, City Council voted to discontinue the lease agreement. The MAC board of directors and PPLD board of trustees will vote on initiating the process for formal agreements at their next meetings on July 15, and July 22, respectively.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Local Government (17)

Health (6)

Politics (5)

Education (3)

Environment (2)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation