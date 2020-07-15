Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Workforce Center opens satellite branch for in-person appointments

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

Pikes Peak Workforce Center has opened a temporary location to serve job-seekers in person by appointment only.

The new location, at 1049 N. Academy Blvd., will stay open through Dec. 11. The facility is large enough to serve 50 people at a time, at computers spaced 6 feet apart.

Appointments are for two hours, with 30 minutes in between for staff to sanitize the computer stations. Job seekers can schedule their time by calling 719-667-3700 or by visiting PPWFC.org.

“We are thrilled to finally be able to serve our customers in person again,” Traci Marques, CEO and executive director at PPWFC, said in a news release. The building has been leased with funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. 

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is an American Job Center serving El Paso and Teller counties. It connects vital businesses with work-ready job seekers and employer-driven services and provides no-cost job seeker services, including résumé assistance and interview training.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Local Government (17)

Health (6)

Politics (5)

Education (3)

Environment (2)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation