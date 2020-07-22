7 stories making headlines this week

Completion of Cottonwood Creek Trail, stretching 13.5 miles from Powers Boulevard to Uintah Street, was celebrated July 17. The trail provides a direct route from Wolf Ranch to downtown, with only two street crossings — at Union Boulevard and Polk Street. Recent improvements added 1.23 miles of new trail from Austin Bluffs Parkway to Powers. Funding of $2.2 million came from the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax.

The Coloradoannounced July 15 it adopted a policy to help reduce, harmful chemicals that originate fromand other sources. It’s a step in the agency’s Action Plan to reduce exposure, protect drinking water and clean up the chemicals to protect Coloradans from negative health consequences.

Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill July 11 to help Colorado safely reopen the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting workers from retaliation when they report workplace safety concerns.

Weber Street, between Pikes Peak Avenue and Uintah Street, will be converted from four travel-lanes to two travel-lanes, two bike lanes and a new center turn lane. The bike lanes will extend a “key bicycle connection from downtown” into the Old North End, according to a press release.

A Change.org petition to change Cheyenne Mountain High School’s mascot from “The Indians,” started by 2018 graduate Amiya Peddada, received more than 1,500 signatures in less than 48 hours. One signee said as a Native American graduate and “intelligent being,” that “it is an honor & my duty to demand this insulting and ridiculous mascot be removed & replaced.”

The Federal Communications Commission approved the number 988 as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It will take two years to transfer calls to the lifeline. Colorado Crisis Services reported a 30 percent increase in call volume since March. For now, the toll-free number is 1-844-493-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 38255 for free, confidential, 24/7 counseling support.

