City sued over hospital arrest

After Teller County resident C.J. Andersen’s 19-month-old daughter was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in April 2019 after his fiancée struck the child with her vehicle in his driveway, Colorado Springs Police Department and Teller County officers tased him at the hospital, when he refused to relinquish his fiancée’s cell phone.

The incident was captured on body cam video, first reported by the Gazette. The officers’ “groundless” impression was that the child’s injuries stemmed from abuse, a federal lawsuit filed by Andersen July 13 said. Andersen was not under arrest at that point, and the officers didn’t have a warrant to seize the phone. Officers also threatened to tase Andersen’s father.

Andersen was charged with obstructing officers and resisting arrest, but two days before trial the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case.

CSPD declined to comment but said no complaint was filed against the officers, who were not disciplined over the incident and remain on the force. Teller County Sheriff’s Office didn’t respond to a request for comment.