Housing pressure increases

At Colorado’s minimum wage of $12 an hour, a renter must work at least 71 hours per week to pay for a one-bedroom apartment at the “Fair Market Rent” of $1,103, The National Low Income Housing Coalition reported last week. The typical Colorado renter earns $19.49 an hour, or $7 less than the wage needed to pay for that apartment with monthly wages from a 40-hour work week.

Amherst, a data and analytics real estate firm, projects that 28 million renters are at risk of eviction nationally. In Colorado, a new eviction order requires landlords to provide a 30-day instead of 10-day notice before evictions are initiated, but it does not place a moratorium on evictions. While the state has gained back 126,000 of 342,300 jobs that were lost between February and April of this year, the unemployment rate in Colorado increased to 10.5 percent in June.

The recently announced state Property Owner Preservation Program will allocate $20 million in CARES Act funding for housing assistance. Bolstered federal unemployment assistance, which offered those unemployed due to the pandemic an extra $600 per week, will end this month unless extended by Congress.