International students cleared for now

On July 14, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) walked back a policy that would have forced international students out of the country if their classes moved online. The original ICE guidance would have affected students in the country on F-1 and M-1 visas. According to the Migration Policy Institute, a Washington-based think tank, about 1.2 million students would have been impacted, according to enrollment numbers as of March 2018.

After a lawsuit was filed by 59 higher education institutions opposing the July 6 ICE announcement, Colorado College joined 179 other universities in filing a brief in support of the lawsuit, including Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Only two of CC’s offered blocks would have provided protection from deportation.

CC said it has “a decent number” of international students abroad who could face difficulties in returning to the U.S. for fall classes.