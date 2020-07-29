6 stories making headlines this week

On July 24, the ribbon was cut on Bancroft Park, which has been extensively redesigned since a fire damaged its historic bandshell in 2017. Among the new additions: an “automated restroom with self-cleaning features; a renewed event plaza for special events ...; a play area with climbing features and musical flowers; and accessibility improvements throughout the space,” according to a news release. The redesign, with its vast areas of white concrete, has been criticized by many members of the community, who see it as a “Disneyfication” of a once-natural space.

Theannounced it is investing almostin a research and development facility in Colorado Springs. The space will meet the needs of the “U.S. Space Command, the U.S. Space Force, and a variety of other customers,” according to a press release. Construction starts this month at Peak Innovation Park at the Colorado Springs Airport. It is scheduled to open in spring 2022.

The Air Force Academy’s entire cadet wing will be welcomed back for in-person and online classes at month’s end. The Academy is renting about 200 hotel rooms to house healthy cadets to make room on campus for distancing of those infected with the coronavirus.

The Colorado Springs Public Art Commission has issued a creative challenge for Springs residents to create their own public art that can be seen from the street. Share pieces on social media with the hashtag #cospublicartathome, the first Saturday of each month.

Teller County reported 34 positive or suspected positive COVID-19 tests associated with the Andrew Wommack Ministry, which hosted a Family Bible Conference that drew 1,000 people in early July in defiance of a cease-and-desist order from the Colorado Attorney General’s office, the Pikes Peak Courier reported.