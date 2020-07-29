Colorado lawmaker asks Trump to send federal agents to Denver

Dave Williams, the state representative for Colorado House District 15, which covers Eastern Colorado Springs, released a letter on Thursday, July 23, asking President Donald Trump to send “help to stop criminals here because ‘selfish bastards’ like Gov. Polis refuse to do so.”

Williams is the head of Trump’s reelection campaign for El Paso County Republicans. He claimed that protests in Denver were “violent,” and asked for federal agents to be specifically sent to protect the Capitol, though he does not represent a district in Denver County. He asked for the intervention of “Operation Legend,” which Trump has set up in response to protests, to the dismay of mayors who have not asked for help.

In his letter, Williams cited “ANTIFA thugs,” drug use, open defecation, increased violence and a lack of action to prevent vandalism by Gov. Polis. “Colorado has been abandoned by radical Democrats in power,” he tweeted. The city of Denver extended the authority of state troopers to enforce city laws at the Capitol and Governor’s Mansion on July 24.

Meanwhile, state Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to the United States Attorney for the District of Colorado, Jason Dunn, asking him to prevent the use of federal law enforcement in Colorado.