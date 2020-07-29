Colorado Springs Theaters earn honors at Henry Awards

Colorado Springs companies made quite the showing at the annual Henry Awards, which recognize excellence in Colorado theater. The Fine Arts Center at Colorado College and TheatreWorks, the professional theater company attached to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, took home an unprecedented glut of awards in comparison to Denver companies.

The Fine Arts Center was awarded 10 total honors, with its production of The Bridges of Madison County taking home six — the most lauded musical of the year. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time won three awards, and Tiny Beautiful Things won one: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play, which went to Marisa Hébert.

Hébert was also recognized for her role in The Mountaintop at TheatreWorks, where she won Outstanding Actress in a Play. The Mountaintop, a prescient drama about Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and ideals, earned TheatreWorks four Henry Awards this year.

The Henry Awards, in their 15th year, did not hold a physical ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.