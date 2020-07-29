Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

New tech-saturated Paralympic and Olympic museum opens to public

Posted By on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 5:49 PM

click to enlarge The world watches gallery featuring the history of each games. - LJ DAWSON
  • LJ Dawson
  • The world watches gallery featuring the history of each games.

Colorado Springs is getting a fancy new museum full of technology and adaptive displays to celebrate Paralympians and Olympians of the past and future. 

Despite COVID-19 shrinking the hopes for throngs of visitors descending on the museum, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will open to visitors on Thursday, July 30, albeit with temperature checks, mandatory masks and hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes — which is a good thing because there is a lot to touch in this museum.

click to enlarge U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, July 27, 2020. - LJ DAWSON
  • LJ Dawson
  • U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, July 27, 2020.

As any museum celebrating the peak of the human body's movement should, visitors can test their own physical capabilities with interactive sport displays that include alpine skiing and archery. All results get conveniently, if not creepily, stored in a digital locker online that can be accessed after leaving the museum.

Want to talk to an Olympian? There is an interactive display where you can ask any question into a microphone and a digital screen athlete will do their best to answer you. Want to test your speed against Olympic sprinters? There is a track that virtually pits you against the best runners in the world. There were technical difficulties preventing its use while the Indy visited with other media, but it was said that normal people barely get off the start line before the Olympians hit the finish line.

click to enlarge The lab gallery features the technology that has advanced athletes through the years.
  • The lab gallery features the technology that has advanced athletes through the years.

But perhaps the most important part, other than the hand sanitizer, is the focus on accessibility. The museum features “inclusive” designs with a focus on making the experience available to people of all abilities. Every video display features an ASL translator at the bottom corner.

“With its universal design and technology capabilities, the Museum is one of the most accessible and interactive museums in the world. Guests can customize their sport preferences and accessibility needs for a tour that is uniquely their own,” the USOPM press release says.

It is a digital museum that offers a peek into the future — less to look at and more to do, which makes one wonder about congestion because only one person at a time can shoot a bow or virtually ski-race down an alpine hill.

click to enlarge Olympic torches on display in the first gallery, July 27.
  • Olympic torches on display in the first gallery, July 27.

A 360-degree screen experience mimics athletes' experience of participating in the Parade of Nations during an Opening Ceremony, and the gift shop will feature a digital mirror where visitors can try on clothes without using a changing room — no, the Indy did not give this a try, and yes, we are still skeptical.

At almost $25 a ticket (less for kids and seniors), you’ll want to plan a few hours to get the full experience of the new technology featured. There is no local discount.

click to enlarge Sam the Olympic Eagle Mascot from the 1984 Olympic games displayed in the World Watches gallery. - LJ DAWSON
  • LJ Dawson
  • Sam the Olympic Eagle Mascot from the 1984 Olympic games displayed in the World Watches gallery.

After three years, the completion of the 60,000-square-foot museum also marks the hope for redeveloping Colorado Springs’ southwest downtown. Mayor John Suthers called it an “anchor” institution.

“It will also add significantly to our nearly half-billion dollar sports industry here in Colorado Springs for decades to come,” he says.

The museum is set up to take visitors through the process of being a Paralympic and Olympic athlete, featuring an entire gallery devoted to training. The opening is dedicated to the 1980 Olympians who were prevented from competing by President Jimmy Carter’s boycott of Soviet Union’s Summer Olympic Games. That’s just another reminder that, despite sports’ ability to reach beyond politics and divides, it will always remain political.

See COVID-19 health precautions taken by the museum here: https://23phti3mofer3jnkeyyjik81-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/USOPM-health-and-safety.pdf.

click to enlarge The wall is dedicated to the 1980 Olympic athletes who lost a chance to compete after the U.S boycotted the Soviet Union’s games. - LJ DAWSON
  • LJ Dawson
  • The wall is dedicated to the 1980 Olympic athletes who lost a chance to compete after the U.S boycotted the Soviet Union’s games.

Tags: , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by LJ Dawson

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Local Government (9)

Politics (5)

Health (5)

Education (3)

Military (2)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation