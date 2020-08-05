Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

6 stories making headlines this week

Posted on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 9:01 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY COLORADO COLLEGE
  • Courtesy Colorado College

Colorado College will test all students on campus for COVID-19 starting Aug. 5 at staggered times in partnership with UCHealth.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has raised $3 million since launching its Quarters for Conservation program in 2008, according to a news release. Q4C supports endangered giraffe, Panama frogs, orangutans, black-footed ferrets, African elephants and rhinos, Wyoming toads and African vultures.

Anne Markley has been named chief executive officer of TESSA, the local nonprofit focused on domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking issues. Markley had served as interim CEO since June 2019.

A judge ruled July 30 that Gov. Jared Polis’ controversial last call rule could continue. It mandates a 10 p.m. last call for restaurants serving alcohol, as late-night drinking can lead to inebriation that could decrease compliance with social distancing recommendations, Polis said.

LN Business Consulting owner Laura Neumann, who acted as chief of staff for former Colorado Springs Mayor Steve Bach, has been named chairwoman of the Pikes Peak United Way board.

In a July 28 letter to Gov. Jared Polis, Republican lawmakers asked to call a special session of the Colorado General Assembly to address the challenges of students returning to in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. The session should be limited to developing policies “that ensure every child has access to a high quality education, regardless of their unique health circumstances, age, or income level,” legislators said.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Local Government (8)

Health (6)

Politics (3)

Military (2)

Environment (1)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation