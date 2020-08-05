6 stories making headlines this week

Colorado College will test all students on campus for COVID-19 starting Aug. 5 at staggered times in partnership with UCHealth.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has raised $3 million since launching its Quarters for Conservation program in 2008, according to a news release. Q4C supports endangered giraffe, Panama frogs, orangutans, black-footed ferrets, African elephants and rhinos, Wyoming toads and African vultures.

Anne Markley has been named chief executive officer of TESSA, the local nonprofit focused on domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking issues. Markley had served as interim CEO since June 2019.

A judge ruled July 30 that Gov. Jared Polis’ controversial last call rule could continue. It mandates a 10 p.m. last call for restaurants serving alcohol, as late-night drinking can lead to inebriation that could decrease compliance with social distancing recommendations, Polis said.

LN Business Consulting owner Laura Neumann, who acted as chief of staff for former Colorado Springs Mayor Steve Bach, has been named chairwoman of the Pikes Peak United Way board.

In a July 28 letter to Gov. Jared Polis, Republican lawmakers asked to call a special session of the Colorado General Assembly to address the challenges of students returning to in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. The session should be limited to developing policies “that ensure every child has access to a high quality education, regardless of their unique health circumstances, age, or income level,” legislators said.