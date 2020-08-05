Courthouse protest supports those arrested at Donald Trump rally

Protesters arrested Feb. 20 at a Donald Trump rally at the Broadmoor World Arena appeared in Colorado Springs Municipal Court July 27. Prior to the court appearances of Jon Christiansen and Lawrence Stoker, approximately 40 protesters held a rally in front of the Municipal Courthouse. A series of speakers, including Christiansen, Shequan Smith, Chauncey and Charles Johnson, and Kevin Mitchell, addressed the crowd.



A press release provided at the event says in part, “We’ve watched CSPD pick and choose laws they want to enforce. We are calling for citizens to join us in a show of solidarity, support and rejection of oppressive policy.”

Attorneys for Stoker and Christiansen filed motions to dismiss the charges on July 23 and July 24, respectively. Dan Kay, Christiansen’s attorney, cited precedent of Denver’s move to dismiss charges of 320 George Floyd protesters on June 10.



Judge Hayden Kane cited delays in the discovery process due to COVID-19 and the fact that the defense’s recent filings didn’t give the city attorneys the 10-day period to respond to their motion to dismiss. The judge allowed an additional two weeks for the defense to file a motion to amend their motion to dismiss, and for the city to respond to the motion.