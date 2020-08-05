Local school districts set (and change) start dates

Colorado Springs School District 11 has pushed back its start date for Pre-K-12 schools from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24 for both in-person and online instruction.

The date could be pushed back still further, according to the district’s “return to learn” plan, depending on health data from El Paso County Public Health.

As of Aug. 3, here are the in-person start dates for other El Paso County school districts:

Academy School District 20 — Aug. 24.

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 — Aug. 24 (start dates vary for different grade levels.)

Falcon School District 49 — Aug. 17.

Harrison School District 2 — Aug. 17 for grades K-5, Sept. 8 for grades 6-12.

Widefield School District 3 — Aug. 24 for Pre-K-5; grades 6-12 not until “at least Sept. 8.”

Lewis-Palmer School District 38 — Aug. 19.

Meanwhile, Denver Public Schools announced last week that its students will learn remotely for the entire first quarter and that most students will not return to in-person learning until Oct. 16 at the earliest.