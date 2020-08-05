State funds new co-responder programs

Colorado Department of Human Services has committed to five new co-responder programs, with CARES Act and other federal funding. The programs pair law enforcement with a behavioral specialist when responding to mental health and substance use calls.



The new partnerships will begin in Summit County, and add to the existing co-responder programs around Denver, including Arvada and Westminster, increasing the total number of statewide co-responder programs to 26. More than 55 law enforcement agencies across the state, including Colorado Springs Police Department, use these programs.



The co-responder programs expand resources available to officers who are often a city’s first responders to situations involving addiction and mental health. Many of these programs help to divert people from the criminal justice system by improving officers’ access to community resources, according to a report by the Colorado Health Institute (CHI). The programs help those who might otherwise be placed in custody on a mental health hold.

According to a report by the CHI, between July 2019 and May 2020, state co-responder teams responded to 10,491 calls, 98 percent of which did not result in arrest.