Colorado Springs School District 11 to launch year under hybrid model

Many Colorado Springs School District 11 students will kick off their academic year Aug. 24 by logging on.
The district board of education decided Wednesday, Aug. 5, that when the 2020-21 academic year launches later this month, it will be in a hybrid model that leans heavily on virtual classrooms. Staff will report to their buildings this month for training, and some — an exact number has not yet been released — will be instructing from their classrooms while others may work remotely, District Public Information Officer Devra Ashby said in an email.
D11 announced in a press release that under the plan, students with the “greatest academic needs for levels of in-school support” will return to school buildings. The remainder will take on remote learning via the district’s digital platform, Inspire Online.
According to the press release, targeted students include those who receive special education support, English Language Learners, TITLE/Read Act-supported students and preschoolers who are, under current guidance, also considered essential childcare. That amounts to about a third of the district’s roughly 23,000 students, Ashby said.
D11 will also offer in-building sessions for other programs that may need access to lab or physical learning space — such as advanced placement, International Baccalaureate and career and technical education classes — on a school-by-school basis. In those cases, according to district information, hybrid learning schedules will be set up at the school level.
As it stands now, the plan will be in place through the Oct. 15 end of the first quarter. The district is basing its safety guidelines and plans on local and state health departments, and the governor’s office, Ashby said.
According to the district press release: “This decision was very challenging to make. We are fully aware that making the decision to open in a more-remote fashion and/or returning at full capacity impacts our community either way, but in an effort to ensure the greatest safety for our students and staff, we felt the targeted hybrid approach was most appropriate.”
Ashby said every student will receive a digital device to help with their home-based schooling. According to the district website, pre-kindergarten through second-grade students are slated to be issued iPads; third through eighth graders should receive a Chromebook and high schoolers can expect to receive a Dell laptop computer.
The funding for the technology came from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the website reported.
In addition, Ashby said, the district is working with partners and the D11 Foundation to provide internet service to families that lack capacity in their homes. That amounts to about 500 families, Ashby said, and funds are in place to support at least 300 of those.
“We are excited to be able to provide this opportunity to our students and families,” the district said in its posting, “and hope it alleviates some of the uncertainty you may have as we prepare for remote learning.”
For more on the district's back-to-school plan, visit d11.org/ReturntoLearn
