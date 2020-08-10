COS police oversight committee short list contains notable candidates

click to enlarge
City of Colorado Springs
The new Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission must include at least one member from each City Council district.
A call for applications to serve on the city's first police oversight committee has drawn interest from several retired law enforcement officers, including a former chief, an ex-president of Colorado College, and the wife of a slain officer.
Numerically speaking, those who live in the eastern Council District 6 have the best shot at getting appointed to the city's soon-to-be created Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission (LETAC).
That's because only 13 people from that district, represented by Andy Pico, have made the 114-name shortlist from more than 800 applications seeking one of the 11 slots on the commission, which will include at least one member from each Council district.
The number of applicants by district are:
Northwest District 1— 14
North District 2 — 22
Southwest District 3 — 29
Southeast District 4 — 19
Mid-city District 5 — 17
Eastern District 6 — 13
So the largest numbers are from the city's southwest and north sides, which often are seen as among the least diverse areas of the city.
The commission grew from the Colorado Springs police shooting of 19-year-old DeVon Bailey, who's Black, in August 2019 and subsequent protests after the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd's death fueled the Black Lives Matter movement, inspiring weeks of protests locally and across the nation.
But numbers from districts alone don't tell the whole story. The short list spans the racial spectrum, with about 39 percent being white, 32 percent Black and 24.5 percent are Hispanic. Two or three Asian Americans also applied, as did a Native American. (Not all applicants disclosed their race.)
Not surprisingly, several retired police officers want a seat at the LETAC table, most notably Luis Velez, former Colorado Springs Police Chief who retired in 2006 after a 31-year career.
In addition, Fletcher Howard, the first African American to achieve the rank of commander at the CSPD, left the department in 2016 with more than $100,000 in a severance agreement. On his application, he wrote, "I have a [sic] extensive law enforcement background and I feel that I can bring sound reasoning to the group. I was there during racial, gender and other biases."
Retired CSPD Public Information Officer Howard Black also has applied, saying, "It is heartbreaking to me that there are people of color in our community who do not feel safe calling the police for help.... I am committed to listening to their concerns. Valuing all perspectives is the way for our community to find a way forward."
Courtesy CSPD
Commander Fletcher Howard, now retired.
Rachael Flick, widow of El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, who was killed in a shootout with a wanted felony in February 2018
, noted she's a licensed counselor who can remain clam under pressure.
"Wise, steady, capable leaders within government, and their advisors, like this board, are needed to guide constituents through this conflict into a space of common ground and mutual respect," she wrote.
A number of applicants have distinguished themselves with community service, such as Joe Aldaz Jr., president of the local Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and former City Councilor Dawson Hubert.
Many from the field of education applied: Jim Smith, assistant superintendent in Academy School District 20; Charles Steele, history professor at the U.S. Air Force Academy; John Rogerson, superintendent in Harrison School District 2; Theresa Null, former member of the Colorado Springs School District 11 board, and Terry Martinez, a retired school principal who ran unsuccessfully for a City Council seat last year.
Rodney Reed, who's Black, works as a civil rights investigator for the U.S. Department of Education. "I trained in mediation, team building, conflict resolution, and I know I can would bring insight and an open-minded perspective to the critical issues that are impacting the citizens, the police, and the overall community," he wrote on his application.
Fifteen Black women made the cut, including Janice Frazier, who chairs the board of the Urbanites Leading the Pikes Peak Region (ULPPR), whose mission is to promote equality and opportunities for the socio-economically disadvantaged by providing and supporting educational programs, and fostering economic empowerment and public advocacy. She's also a human resources diversity specialist in D-11.
Rachel Stovall, a writer and columnist for the Gazette
editorial pages, also is in the running. She calls for "increasing positive communication" and "a data driven approach to municipal public policy."
click to enlarge
Dick Celeste, former Ohio governor and president of Colorado College who headed the $75-million fund-raising campaign for the Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame project
, tossed his hat in the ring. "I consider the work of the Advisory Commission vital in nurturing a safe and unified community," he wrote on his application.
Then there are the lesser-knowns, such as Brent Windebank, a student who works as a grocery clerk and served as an organizer for the recent demonstrations and help draft the organizing proposal for the LETAC.
"I have seen the pain from those I know in minority and lower socioeconomic status communities," he said on his application. "I also see the pain of the families of officers who died serving this community. I want to see a community working together for better accountability, transparency, safety, and unity."
James "Randy" Kennedy, who works for Colorado Springs Utilities as a data warehouse and business analyst, also serves on the Catamount Wildland Fire Team. "I believe I may well represent the First Responder with regard to many high stress situations," he wrote. "I believe I will represent a valued perspective."
The final list was chosen by Council members. Council President Richard Skorman called the process "exceptionally difficult," given the high caliber of applicants.
Council has given the candidates questionnaires, which will for the basis for another round of cuts to choose those who will be interviewed. Council hopes to have the new panel in place by late August or early September.
via a records request.
via a records request. (The city blocked access to the candidates' résumés, however.) Council will each recommend 11 people from the questionnaire responses. The interview process will be discussed further at the August 24 work session.