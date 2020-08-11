Colorado Springs City Council refers three measures to voters on revenue, parks

click to enlarge
Strawberry Fields open space, traded to The Broadmoor in 2016, gave rise to a push for a ballot measure requiring voter approval for future parkland swaps or sales.
Colorado Springs voters will decide in November whether to allow the city to keep revenue in excess of constitutional and city charter caps, and who will determine future conveyance of parkland — City Council or voters.
On Aug. 11, Council referred three ballot measures to the Nov. 3 ballot.
The first, adopted on a 7-2 vote with Councilors Don Knight and Andy Pico opposed, would allow the city to retain $1.9 million in excess 2019 tax revenue above the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) cap. Mayor John Suthers says the revenue will be spent on public safety.
The measure will also ask to retain any excess revenue in 2020, and reset the TABOR revenue and spending limitations for later years. A vote that would have split up the aspects of the measure into separate questions in November — and possibly postpone a portion to the 2021 city ballot — failed.
"The Finance Department has determined that the city’s 2019 revenues have exceeded or will be determined to exceed these limitations by approximately $1.9 million, and that there is a potential for property tax revenues to exceed the property tax revenue limitation in 2020 due to the 2019 reassessment, unless the voters approve the retention and spending of such revenues," the city administration said in a briefing to Council.
The revenue cap would be reset to 2019 levels, meaning a plunge in sales tax this year due to the coronavirus won't cause the cap to be lowered in what's been called the "ratchet down effect."
Suthers said a privately funded voter poll showed voters would support the three-pronged measure. "Voters understand, number one, it doesn’t involve a tax increase, and these [steps] are being taken to deal with the COVID downturn."
Suthers said the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5, the Police Protective Association and business group Colorado Springs Forward are "prepared to put on a campaign regarding this issue," and it will be simpler to push through the measure rather than campaign this fall for one aspect of it and next spring for the other components.
"We need to move it forward with one campaign issue, and not have a situation where voters would be confused by additional issues," Suthers told Council.
The other two measures, both referred on votes of 5-4, will provide voters with conflicting proposals on how to protect the city's parks from transfer, sale or trade. Born from the city's 2016 land swap with The Broadmoor that traded away 189-acre Strawberry Fields open space, the Protect Our Parks measure
would require voter approval to dispose of park land.
POPs supporters argue that only the citizens should determine the sale or transfer of city parkland and note that most cities in Colorado already follow that procedure.
In a last-minute plea to Council, POPs leader Kent Obee noted a majority of Council was willing to place a singular measure on the November ballot regarding TABOR, and should take the same position by adopting only the "real POPs" measure, the "vote of the people POPs," on the November ballot.
"Parks belong to the citizens and once they’re gone, they’re gone," he said.
A competing measure, proposed by Councilor Wayne Williams, would require only an "extraordinary supermajority" of Council, 7-2, to dispose of park land. Williams' version was endorsed by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and by the nonprofit Trails and Open Space Coalition.
"We think representative government is going to serve the parks system overall to the best degree," TOSC director Susan Davies told Council.
Williams defended his proposal as more conducive to making improvements to the park system without spending hundreds of thousands of dollars consulting voters.
"We all want to make sure there’s a very high bar in conveying parkland, so I hope there’s no blame on either side of this," Council President Richard Skorman said. Skorman led a nonprofit, Save Cheyenne, in opposition to The Broadmoor land swap in 2016, but was elected to Council the following year and, as president, has been unable to fend off the competing measure that removes voter say-so on transfers of parkland. (Save Cheyenne unsuccessfully challenged
the land swap in court, taking the case to the Colorado Court of Appeals.)
Ballot order of the two parks measures will be determined by a lottery.
Both issues were referred on a vote of 5-4. Opposing Williams' measure were Bill Murray, Skorman, Tom Strand and Yolanda Avila. Opposing the POPs measure were David Geislinger, Knight, Pico and Williams.
A fourth measure, which would impose a fee for use of single-use plastic bags
, was not referred to the ballot. The vote was 6-3 against referral, with Avila, Murray and Skorman voting in favor.